Help your neighborsParticipate in the Newburyport Lions Club food drive on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food drive is for the Newbury Food Pantry. Bring non-perishable food items and personal care items (toothpaste, shampoo, bars of soap, toilet paper, paper towels, baby care products, diapers, feminine products) to the Lions collection center outside Shaw’s supermarket in Newburyport, 45 Storey Ave.
Be outdoors
Free and suitable for all ages. Head to Salisbury Beach, Plum Island or Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley. Watch birds, take in the beauty. Learn more at massaudubon.org.
Shop in Salisbury The Salisbury Farmers Market will take place on the Town Common at 17 Elm St., from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
Mills of Newburyport programFriday, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water St, Newburyport. It ‘s the kickoff to Newburyport Preservation Trust’s Preservation Week! “The Mills of Newburyport, The Dream That Ran out of Steam” will feature an illustrated lecture starting at 7 p.m. Free to the public; advance registration is required. Seating capacity is limited.
The Friday event includes a reception and illustrated lecture at 7:30 p.m. is free to the public. Advance registration is required. Seating capacity is limited. Preservation Week 2022 is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 20-22. See the full schedule at https://nbptpreservationtrust.org/.
Stand with UkraineJoin Ipswich residents of Ukrainian heritage, local ministers,state representatives, select board members, musicians, and other people in a rally and fundraiser to support the people in Ukraine and call for an end to the war. Sunday, May 22, 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
