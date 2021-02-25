Flatbed truck gets stuck, closes Route 1

SALISBURY — Bridge Road was closed in both directions for about 70 minutes Wednesday after a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling two boats became stuck near Hudson’s Outboard.
The tractor-trailer, driven by a Virginia man, was backing into Hudson’s to deliver two large boats about 11 a.m. when the low-bed trailer became wedged against the pavement, according to Salisbury police Sgt. Keith Forget.
With the truck blocking both lanes of Bridge Road (Route 1), Salisbury and Newburyport police officers diverted traffic from the area. Also assisting were Massachusetts Department of Transportation workers.
A Pat’s Towing truck pulled the stranded truck forward until it could navigate on its own. The road reopened by 12:15 p.m.
The driver, Travis Dunham of Rockingham, Virginia, was summonsed to Newburyport District Court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Salisbury police log.
