AMESBURY — The Brian Eldredge Memorial Skatepark Committee is sponsoring its Flatbread Fundraiser and a game of skate on Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Upper Millyard amphitheater.
The BEMSP is a subcommittee of the Amesbury Improvement Association and was set up to raise money to renovate the skatepark at the town park. All donations are tax-deductible.
Brian Eldredge was a vibrant member of Amesbury’s community and loved skateboarding. He died unexpectedly in 2018.
In his memory, a group of skateboarders and his family are working to renovate the park, an area he loved so much. The first phase was was completed in 2021. Phase 2 involves an area about 8,000 square feet with work to be completed in 2024 if all goes well.
Proceeds from every Flatbread Co. pizza go to the committee. Donations will be accepted and raffle prizes including T-shirts, skateboards and accessories will be raffled off.
The fundraising goal is $250,000 for this phase and every dollar helps. There will also be a game of skate — a game where skaters attempt to perform each each other’s tricks until all but one are eliminated. Lots of fun to participate in and to watch.
For more information visit: brianeldredgememorialskatepark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.