Flatbread fundraiser to benefit Kenyan relief efforts

AMESBURY – Flatbread Company will host a fundraiser Tuesday to benefit Small Solutions Big Ideas, which works to empower young people in rural Kenya and their communities.
Flatbread will donate $3.50 for each large pizza and $1.75 for small pizzas sold that day. The money will pay for more computers and specialized teachers for Kenyan students who won’t be able to return to school for another six months because of the pandemic.
Anyone who cannot get to Flatbread to order that night can donate on the website as well as find African crafts and jewelry there for sale at http:://smallsolutionsbidideas.org.
The contact number is 617-320-1098. Flatbread is at 5 Market Square.
During the pandemic, Small Solutions Big Ideas, which is based in Newburyport and run by Sandra Thaxter, has funded basic food supplies and coronavirus education and supplies, including soap and handwashing stations. Kenyan students are helping to distribute food to vulnerable community members.
For more about Small Solutions Big Ideas, see the window display at the former Fowles store, 17 State St., Newburyport.
