NEWBURYPORT – Hundreds of boats flying flags supporting President Donald Trump took part in Saturday's Trump 2020 — Keep America Great — Boat Flotilla and Rally, according to Harbormaster Paul Hogg.
Hogg estimated close to 400 boats cruised from Newburyport to Hampton, New Hampshire, and under the Gillis Bridge.
With the assistance of at least 12 patrol boats from his department, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Environmental Police, the parade went off without incident, Hogg added.
"Very very busy, a lot of boats. But we were ready," he said Monday.
A U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River spokesperson agreed with Hogg, saying the parade was uneventful in terms of any problems on the water.
"There were no significant events," Coast Guard official Joseph Habel said.
While the boats motored under the Route 1 bridge and then back toward the Mouth of the Merrimack, hundreds of Trump supporters crowded the boardwalk area. There was very little social distancing and few masks were worn.
Two police officers on hand to monitor the crowds said there were a "few words" between Trump supporters and a handful of those holding anti-Trump signs but other than that, the event was peaceful.
In response to the flotilla, Newburyport Democratic City Committee Chairman Karen Trowbridge issued the following statement via email:
"In the printed guidelines for the boat parade, the planners urged Trump supporters not to engage with the 'anarchists' they might encounter in Newburyport and Salisbury Beach. What happened to the days when people who didn’t agree with you were simply called fellow citizens?" Trowbridge wrote.
