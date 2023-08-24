NEWBURYPORT — A very wet summer has left some of the city’s parks under water at times and at least one city councilor would like to see more attention paid to the murky issue.
Department of Public Services Director Wayne Amaral said the city was hit with more than 2 inches of rain in little over an hour Friday, leaving the downtown and at least two parks flooded.
“The place was a mess,” he said. “Way too much water was taken into the system. Manhole covers were popping off and swales were being overwhelmed.”
Some of the flooding did not subside until roughly 7 p.m., according to Amaral, who added that the softball diamond at Cashman Park was covered with water for hours.
“When the pipe at Cashman Park gets blocked, the water’s not going anywhere and we’ve lost Cashman a few times during a heavy rain event with a high tide,” he said. “It’s been flooded in winter storms, too. The river has overflowed onto it and it has been covered with ice and snow.”
Cashman Park was no longer flooded by late Friday or early Saturday, according to Amaral. He said the softball diamond receives regular attention in the spring and early summer but there is no immediate fix for the flooding problem.
“Our pipes are reliant on low and high tide there,” he said. “If it’s high tide, the pipes don’t work and the water sits and backs up into the parking lot and the field. If it’s low tide, the water exits out to the river.”
The heavy rain last week also caused extended growth and mud on the baseball diamond at Woodman Park near Storeybrook Drive.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane was tagged in a Facebook post about the Woodman Park situation by Storeybrook Drive resident John Farrell, who found the muddy playing field to be a “disgrace.”
When reached by phone Monday, Lane said he felt Farrell’s pain.
“We’re spending millions on the waterfront, but there’s not much else when it comes to the rest of the city’s fields,” he said.
Lane pointed to the $6 million first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project that began earlier this month and said he would rather see such funding go to fixing long-overdue problems such as Cashman and Woodman parks.
“I see a lot of things around town that we can fix that would greatly benefit from that funding,” he said. “I also find it comical that we’re trying to jam all these pickleball courts everywhere and that seems to be our only focus. There are a lot more sports that go on that need the same attention that the waterfront gets. How are we helping all of our parks?”
Amaral said the city is purchasing an industrial mower that would allow Woodman Park’s field to be treated at the beginning of the season and keep it trimmed during the spring and summer months.
“Since we can’t use Roundup (herbicide) in town, we can’t treat it with much more than a grooming machine,” he said.
Finance Director/City Auditor Ethan Manning said the city earmarked $27,300 from the capital improvement plan for the $34,300 mower and the school district added $7,000 to its fiscal 2024 budget for the machine, which was approved in June.
“The Parks Division under DPS has obtained quotes and they’re ready to proceed with the purchase,” Manning said. “(Parks Manager Mike Hennessey) has told me it takes about 13 months for the (mower) to come in due to a backlog on engines. So I would say we’re looking to get the order placed and hopefully have it in time for next summer.”
Lane agreed the new mower could “definitely help” the situation at Woodman Park.
“I think we pushed that off about a year,” he said. “But it still speaks of the problem of an antiquated infrastructure that needs updating. This is a much bigger problem than the fields themselves.”
Market Square was also flooded by rain Friday but the area was cleared quicker than after another rainstorm Aug. 8, according to Amaral.
“We had some flooding in the Turkey Hill neighborhood and that’s because the pipes were just full and couldn’t process the water enough,” he said.
Andrew Levine, chief of staff for Mayor Sean Reardon, said the city was dealing with drought conditions last summer and the wet summer of 2023 has been tough on the fields and parks.
“Everything was about the drought last year, and this isn’t the kind of year you plan for. The amount of rain we’ve gotten has made it difficult to keep up,” he said.
“There’s been more grass and more weeds, and it’s a challenge,” Levine said. “The new (industrial mower) we’ll be getting will make things easier. We’re currently doing the work to make sure we’re staffed in our Parks Division and are interested in exploring how much it will cost to add more staff.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
