NEWBURYPORT — Tuesday will mark the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, a slaying that brought a year of many changes nationwide.
Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
President Joe Biden now occupies the Oval Office with a Black female vice president, Kamala Harris. The U.S. House and Senate are in Democratic control, and conversations about race and police misconduct have dominated much of the cultural landscape for the last 12 months.
Also during the past year, the City of Newburyport formed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance to address racial and equity issues.
Dr. Ahmer Ibrahim is a member of the alliance and also chairs the city’s Human Rights Commission. Ibrahim said while the past year was painful, the country may be headed in the right direction.
“I think I see us in a better place a year after George Floyd,” Ibrahim said. “The verdict was just. It sent a message to people that we, as a country, hopefully are moving in the right direction toward achieving improvements in the realm of racial and social justice.”
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, pastor of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, is also a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance. Bryan said she also believes the country is in a much better place than a year ago but there is still plenty of work to be done.
“We need to build on this, take this and keep this rolling and growing,” Bryan said. “I am incredibly hopeful and I believe that there is true change underway, if we stay in it and don’t allow this to become a passing thing or think that it has been addressed.
“We are talking about hundreds of years of systemic change that needs to happen,” she added. “This is not about pointing fingers at all individuals or ‘racist’ or this or that. This is only going to continue when the systems that, without us even knowing, continued all of this begin to change. As that begins to happen, the same systems that built the situation will begin to take it down.”
Tensions run high when discussing race and police misconduct in the U.S. That can bring people to the table but it is how they approach the issue, once there, that can be the challenge, according to Ibrahim.
“If things become adversarial, we have to remind ourselves that we’re all working for the same goal here,” he said. “We are trying to protect all life and all people.”
Ibrahim, 49, said the level of engagement he has seen from younger generations has begun to make him feel better about the future.
“The youth really cares,” Ibrahim said. “They are seeing a lot of this and I applaud them in taking a stand and really moving forward with things, even in our own community, when it comes to speaking up or holding signs or even putting themselves out there with their opinions and things. That gives me hope.”
Salem State University psychology major Danielle Harrison, 22, of Newburyport said she didn’t take to the streets to protest Floyd’s killing last summer but now wishes she got more involved.
“Obviously, racism and police brutality were huge issues long before George Floyd happened,” Harrison said. “It was also not hard to run into people protesting afterward. I think that is great but I really didn’t get involved with it. Looking back, I think that I wish that I did.”
She said the events of the past year have shown her that average, everyday people have more power than they might think.
“That is really powerful to think of,” Harrison said. “Seeing all of these people out there made me think of how bad things have really gotten. Talking about things, protesting and doing what you can to raise awareness is a good thing, in my opinion.”
Harrison has an uncle who is a firefighter, something she said has helped her to understand people in similar professions such as police officers.
“I honestly feel like, now that we have brought more attention to police brutality, a lot of people are now making the assumption that all police are bad,” Harrison said. “My dad was a firefighter for a really long time and I have family members who are police officers. So I can’t get behind that idea because it is not true.
“There have, unfortunately, been so many incidents where the police have been in the wrong,” she added. “It is so easy to have this kind of a mindset but I think that is something that we have to work on, too, because that is not the case.
“There are a lot of great police officers who do their jobs correctly and it is unfortunate that these things happen but we do need to come to common ground,” she said.
To watch Newburyport's public service message, "Hate has no port here":
