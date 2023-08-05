NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital's chief medical officer and senior vice president, Dr. Glenn D. Focht, has been named president and is expected to assume the position Sept. 4.
Focht has been chief medical officer and senior vice president since 2021 and has also served as chief operating officer of Seacoast Affiliated Group Practice.
He succeeds Mark Goldstein, who stepped down in March after serving as president since 2014. Jeffrey Brinkman was named interim president and will continue in that role until Focht takes over Sept. 4.
Focht led initiatives to reduce readmissions, launch new practices, and enter new markets in three procedural specialties during his tenure as chief medical officer, according to a hospital news release.
"I am honored to lead an organization filled with compassionate nurses, physicians and team members, all of whom are focused on providing high quality care within our community," Focht said in the release. "I am humbled to have the chance to make a difference for the patients and families we serve, while working to advance the capacities of clinical teams to provide world-class care, close to home."
Prior to joining Anna Jaques, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, Focht served four years as president of the Connecticut Children's Specialty Group at Connecticut Children's Hospital, overseeing 200 physicians and more than 100 advanced-practice clinicians.
He received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, completed his internship and residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, and is board certified in internal medicine.
Focht previously served five years as chief medical officer of the Pediatric Physicians Organization at Boston Children's Hospital. He was also president of Central Maine Medical Group at Central Maine Healthcare and was senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for many years at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton and Milford Regional Hospital.
Michael Rowan, executive vice president of hospitality and ambulatory services for Beth Israel Lahey Health, said in the release that Focht is a thoughtful, compassionate and experienced leader with more than 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams.
"He is driven by the mission to provide excellent care to all patients in the communities Anna Jaques serves," Rowan said of Focht. "We are confident his proven talents and skills as an excellent listener and communicator will allow us to continue meeting the diverse health care needs of the region."
Grace Connolly, chair of Anna Jaques' board of trustees, said Focht will bring extensive clinical experience and a proven record of excellence as president.
"His commitment and dedication to high-quality care will greatly benefit our patients, staff, nurses, physicians and the overall well-being of the local community," she said in the release.
Anna Jaques is a 119-bed, nonprofit hospital that serves the Merrimack Valley, North Shore and southern New Hampshire. For more on the hospital, go to www.ajh.org.
