SALISBURY — The Salisbury Democratic Town Committee will be sponsoring a food drive to benefit Pettengill House at Salisbury's Town Meeting on Monday, May 15, at the Salisbury Elementary School on Lafayette Road.
Residents are asked to bring non-perishable food items such as soups, peanut butter, jelly, canned vegetables, tuna fish etc. and toiletries to the school beginning at 6:30 p.m. Paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, tooth paste, tooth brushes, soap, shampoo are always items in need.
