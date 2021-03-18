NEWBURYPORT — A food drive to benefit The Pettengill House food pantry will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St.

Requested items can be found at www.pettengillhouse.org/food-pantry.aspx.

 

 

 

 

 

