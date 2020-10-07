NEWBURYPORT — The last food drive of the year to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry will be Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The drop-off location will be the Central Congregational Church parking lot at the corner of Titcomb and Pleasant streets.
The wish list of items for the food pantry includes canned meals; 1-pound boxes or packages of sugar and flour; ramen noodles; rice and pasta sides; Rice-A-Roni; toiletries, including toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, disposable razors and incontinent pads; and canned hearty soups.
Also: ready-to-eat meals; pork and beans; crackers and cookies; Spam; and any low-sodium foods.
The volunteers at the drop-off location will be practice social distancing protocols. People with donations can drive up and volunteers will unload the items.
