NEWBURY — The Newbury Food Pantry at First Parish Church is running two additional food drives at Central Congregational Church in Newburyport in the coming weeks.
The first is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot at Central Congregational. The second drive will be held in October. The church is at the corner of Titcomb and Pleasant streets. The parking lot is on Pleasant Street.
There's a wishlist of items to be donated: Canned meals, 1-pound packages of sugar and flour, ramen noodles, rice and pasta sides, rice meals, large and small fruit juices, toiletries, canned hearty soups, ready-to-eat meals, pork and beans, crackers and cookies, pasta noodles and sauce, and Spam.
Social distancing protocols will be in place. Just pull up and the staff will help unload the contributions.
Call the church at 978-465-0533 for more information.
