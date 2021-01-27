NEWBURYPORT — A food drive to benefit the Newbury Food Pantry will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Unitarian Universalist Church at 26 Pleasant St.
Volunteers will collect food, personal care items, cash and Market Basket gift certificates.
The food drive is being organized by the Young Church and Senior Youth Group of the church in conjunction with the Community Human Services group.
A wish list for items includes: canned goods, cereals, fruit cups, protein bars, hearty soups, canned tuna and chicken, and pasta.
Personal care items needed include: toothpaste, shampoo, bar soap, baby care products and feminine products.
The volunteers at the drop-off location will wear masks and practice social distancing.
