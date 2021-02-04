NEWBURY – Two food drives – including one for pets – are planned in the coming weeks to help stock up the First Parish Church of Newbury's food pantry.
The pet food drive-by will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 at the Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport. Volunteers will be collecting adult dog and cat food, and especially small bags of cat food, wet and canned food, and pee pads for animals.
The pantry will be running a food drive for people from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 20 at First Parish Church on High Road, Newbury
The wish list for the Feb. 20 food drive includes: condiments such as mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup; snacks, such as crackers, cookies, popcorn and chips; small, easy open cans of vegetables, fruit and pasta meals; feminine hygiene products; chicken, beef and vegetable broth; rice and pasta side dishes; and paper products including tissues, paper towels and toilet paper.
Gluten-free foods are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.