AMESBURY
Andyman Dessert and Baking Company, 40 Hillside Ave., takeout only, Monday-Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., 978-388-4008.
Heav’nly Doughnuts, 60 Haverhill Road, drive-thru only, Monday-Saturday, 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., 978-834-6113.
Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, 36 Main St., takeout only, Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 978-388-7700.
Phat Cats Bistro, 65A Market St., takeout only, Wednesday-Sunday, 3 to 8:30 p.m., 978-388-2777.
Ristorante Molise, 1 Market Square, takeout only, Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m., 978-388-4844.
The Barn Pub & Grill, 5 Ring St., takeout only, Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., 978-388-8700.
The Hollow Cafe, 194 Main St., takeout only, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 978-388-5460.
GROVELAND
Pub 97, 935 Salem St., open every day, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order takeout, call 978-372-3320.
NEWBURY
Main Street Mini Mart, 53 Main St., Byfield, 978-462-8651. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Plum Island Grille, 2 Sunset Drive, Friday through Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Takeout and online ordering for pickup, 978-463-2290. www.plumislandgrille.com.
Plum Island Kitchen, 134 Northern Blvd. Curbside pickup, drive-up service and delivery, Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 978-572-5265. www.plumislandkitchen.com.
Plum Island Provisions, 29 Plum Island Blvd. Open for takeout and delivery. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and open weekends until 10 p.m. Call 978-465-0324 or email luckynbpt@me.com.
Rusty Can, 6 Fruit St., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Takeout and delivery, 978-462-1204. www.rustycanbyfield.com.
Bob Lobster, 49 Plum Island Turnpike. 978-465-7100, Hours are Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Curbside side pickup and local delivery. www.boblobster.com.
NEWBURYPORT
Abraham’s Bagels, 11 Liberty St., 978-465-8148: Open, takeout only. Normal business hours, but assessing on a daily basis with the possibility of limiting hours.
Angie’s Food, 7 Pleasant St., 978-462-7959, www.angiesfoodanddiner.com. Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickup and DoorDash delivery.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, 44 State St., 978-463-3313, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pickup or delivery only.
Agave Mexican Bistro, 50 State St., 978-499-0428: Starting Tuesday, doing curbside delivery and walk-in pickup hours noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop, 92 Pleasant St. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for takeout.
Carry Out Cafe, 155 State St., 978-499-2249 or www.carryoutcafe.com. Open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Weekends to be determined. Takeout and curbside pickup.
Chococoa Baking + Cafe, 50 Water St., The Tannery, Mill Bldg. #1. 978-499-8889, www.chococoabaking.com. Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout.
Figtree Kitchen, 3 Liberty St., 978-255-4076. www.figtreekitchen.com. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. Phone in order and curbside pickup.
Giuseppe’s, 257 Low St., 978-462-2225. Takeout is available and a delivery schedule is being set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Also offering curbside pickup option.
Metzy’s Cantina, 5 Boston Way, 4067. “Contactless” curbside pickup and delivery offered. www.metzys.com/cantinaorder or call 978-255-7347. To adhere to “contactless” standards, customers must order online. Monday-Wednesday, 3-7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, noon to 8. Sunday, noon to 7.
Nick’s Pizza, 164 Merrimac St., is open at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday for takeout service, delivery or curbside service if requested, 978-465-9853. Check on Facebook, too.
Ohana Kitchen, 45 Storey Ave., 978-572-5777: Open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Online ordering encouraged via www.ohana.kitchen/order-online/ Delivery and curbside pickup available.
Park Lunch, 181 Merrimac St. Every day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 978-465-9817, www.parklunch.com. Takeout and curbside pickup.
Pomodori’s of Newburyport, 192 State St., open seven days, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. For pickup or delivery, 978-255-1722 or order online at www.pomodoriNBPT.com.
Port Pizza & Subs, Market Basket Plaza (formerly Olympia Pizza), 978-255-7988, www.portpizzaandsubs.com. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Takeout, curbside pickup and free delivery.
Purple Onion, 44 Inn St., 978-465-9600: Starting on Tuesday, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Takeout only, with deliveries available through DoorDash.
Loretta, 15 Pleasant St., 978-463-0000. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., dinner, 5 to 9 p.m. Pickup available and local delivery available.
Leo’s House of Pizza, 192 Newburyport Turnpike, 978-462-1221: Curbside takeout only.
Famous Pizza, 2 Storey Ave., 978-462-9644: Takeout only.
Sea Level Oyster Bar, 1 Market Square. 978-462-8862. Takeout and curbside pickup, noon to 8 p.m. Order online: sealevelnewburyport.com and click on the link.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters, 54R Merrimac St. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Takeout.
Joppa Fine Foods, 50 Water Street #305. 978-462-4662. www.joppafinefoods.com. Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Takeout and curbside delivery. Market is open.
Middle Street Foods, 45 Middle St., Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 978-465-4100. Takeout
Sea Level Oyster Bar, 1 Market Square, 978-462-8862. sealevelnewburyport.com. Monday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, noon to 8. Takeout.
ROWLEY
American BBQ, 5 Railroad Ave., 978-948-2626, tabbq.com., open for takeout with curbside pickup.
Agawam Diner, 166 Newburyport Turnpike, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout.
Royal Orchid, 303B Haverhill St., 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout.
Rowley Pizza Factory, 141 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery.
El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, 300 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout.
Off the Vine Tuscan Grille, 150 Newburyport Turnpike, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout.
Simard’s Place, 501 Newburyport Turnpike, 978-948-7006, Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Takeout only.
Spud’s Restaurant & Pub, 255 Newburyport Turnpike, noon to 8 p.m., curbside pickup or in-house takeout.
SALISBURY
Annarosa’s Bakery, 175 Elm St. Open for takeout Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., 978-499-8839.
Hungry Traveler, 98 Beach Road, 978-270-6696. Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout. Find on Facebook.
Nancy’s Marshview Cafe, 155 Bridge Road. Open for takeout, Tuesday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sundays, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., 978-465-1199.
The Sylvan Street Grille, 195 Elm St. Open every day from 4 to 9 p.m. with takeout and curbside pickup, 978-462-7919.
Seaglass and Capri have consolidated curbside pickup operations at Seaglass, 4 Oceanfront North. For curbside pickup: 978-462-5800, or for delivery through www.gofernh.com Monday-Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
WEST NEWBURY
Nick’s Place, 33 Main St., Sunday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pickup and delivery, 978-363-8600, www.nicksplacetogo.com.
WN Foodmart, 275 Main St., premade sandwiches, bakery items, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup only, 978-363-2242, www.vermettes-foodmart.com.
WN Pizza Co., 282 Main St., Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pickup and delivery, 978-363-2920, www.westnewburypizzaco.com.
Long Hill Orchard & The Big Scoop Ice Cream Stand, 520 Main St., takeout only. Sunday-Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., 978-363-2170 or longhillorchard@gmail.com.
