SALISBURY — Hundreds came out to enjoy games, rides and even pet some friendly animal pals during the summer’s final Tuesdays are for Families at Salisbury Beach program.
The program began July 11 and ran every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the final day benefiting from picturesque weather.
Despite a tumultuous summer, Tuesday was once again a perfect day to head to the beach and enjoy a day of free entertainment thanks to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Starting at 10 a.m., families attended Story Hour and Craft with children’s librarian Joan Cox from Salisbury Public Library and Maple the Therapy Dog. An hour later, Legacy Lane Petting Zoo set up shop to give kids the chance to pet baby goats and a bunny.
“It was a great send-off,” Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said.
Those who attended the activities earlier in the day each Tuesday were able to take free rides on the Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel from noon to 2 p.m.
“It is the highlight of my week to have this many kids all at once riding. I mean, the joy in the room is palpable,” said Salisbury Beach Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore.
Moore said she expects the relationship between the Beach Partnership and Parks and Recreation to continue.
“Jenn is a pleasure to work with, the kids are wonderful to welcome here,” Moore said. “It’s part of being part of a community, everybody wants to make sure that the kids are busy and content in the summer.”
She added, “It is amazing that our town offers this free program.”
When asked for her thoughts on the summer, Roketenetz said it was a big success.
“We averaged anywhere between 200 and 300 visitors each Tuesday,” she said. “Most of our Tuesdays were met with sunshine, and like I said, one of the best parts about it is that in 10, 20, 30 years from now, these kids will be grownups, and this will be those nostalgic memories that they’ll have.”
Roketenetz explained how much she loved seeing people’s reactions when they finally completed the long trek from their parking spot and arrive at the party.
“I love when they get to that beach center island, and there we are,” Roketenetz said. “We’ve got games, we’ve got chalk and stories and baby goats and sometimes alligators and snakes and K-9 dogs or whatever it is that we’re offering that week, and they just happen upon us.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
