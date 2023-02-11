NEWBURYPORT — Dozens of families will be helped after two local food assistance programs received donations from Chococoa Baking Company in honor of its 13th anniversary.
“We unanimously decided to give the donation to food banks as we are a food company, and we all agreed the need was great,” said Chococoa employee Oliver Kane.
First Parish Newbury Food Pantry and Our Neighbors’ Table of Amesbury received the $1,300 donation, which was divided evenly between the two organizations. Each was given $650 after Chococoa’s staff decided to make the donation to nonprofit organizations that help the hungry.
First Parish Newbury Food Pantry is the largest all-volunteer food pantry in Greater Newburyport, serving Newbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Byfield, Salisbury, Rowley, Ipswich and Georgetown.
The food pantry at 20 High Road in Newbury serves guests by assisting with online ordering, filling orders, delivering groceries and providing contactless grocery pickup.
First Parish also helped to get food pantries running at a few schools in the Triton Regional School District with a goal of opening a pantry at each district school in the coming months.
Our Neighbors’ Table seeks to “alleviate food insecurity in our region by providing reliable, community-based access to food for all residents,” according to its website.
It also offers markets where residents can shop for free, as well as home delivery services, community meals, holiday programs and assistance with applying for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP
Our Neighbors’ Table serves residents of Amesbury, Boxford, Byfield, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, West Newbury and South Hampton, New Hampshire.
In 2018, Our Neighbors’ Table declared that Amesbury was the first food-secure community in the area and had laid the groundwork to achieve food security across the 12 communities it serves by 2029.
Julie Ganong, co-owner of Chococoa, praised her staff.
“We are proud of our employees and the care and thoughtfulness they took in deciding how the donation was to be spent,” Ganong said. “The team discussed many options but agreed they could make the biggest difference by supporting these organizations that provide food to those in need.”
Jane Merrow, founder of First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, said the organization served 498 households in 2022 – feeding 19,366 people with 42,197 bags of groceries.
Lyndsey Haight, executive director of Our Neighbors’ Table, said its mission is to provide nourishing food, kindness and service with dignity. The organization continues to be driven by members of the community, she said.
“This gift from Chococoa, guided by their employees, is yet another example of how universal food security remains a priority,” Haight said. “ONT is grateful to have the trust and partnership of the entire Chococoa team to ensure all of our neighbors have consistent, reliable access to healthy food.”
Hunger affects one out of every 16 people who live in northeast Essex County.
Anyone wishing to use First Parish Newbury Food Pantry can place an order online when the form opens all day on Wednesdays through noon on Thursdays or by calling 978-358-1077. Further information about pickup and delivery can be found on its website.
Those wishing to use Our Neighbors’ Table can access any of its five markets in Amesbury, Newburyport or Salisbury. Hours of operation and location information can be found on its website.
Delivery services are available by phone through the Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport and Salisbury Councils on Aging.
Information on community meals, holiday programs and SNAP assistance can also be found on the website.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.