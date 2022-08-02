NEWBURYPORT — Enjoy music from some of Boston’s best loved orchestras while supporting efforts to end food insecurity in Greater Newburyport.
The Essex Ensemble will perform at Maudslay Arts Center on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. to benefit the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry’s mission to end food insecurity in the region.
The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry has grown from serving a single person in December 2015 to feeding over 300 people each Friday. It is the largest all-volunteer food pantry in the Greater Newbury/Newburyport area serving the communities of Newbury, Byfield, Newburyport, West Newbury, Salisbury, Rowley, Ipswich, and Georgetown.
The concert has been organized by Essex Ensemble Director Andrew Price, members of the food pantry, and the musicians, who have volunteered their time and talent to perform. Price is a local resident and food pantry volunteer.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy at the concert. Nonalcoholic beverages and desserts will be available for sale.
“Situated within the lush and diverse landscape of Maudslay State Park, the Maudslay Art Center provides concertgoers with a unique experience,” said food pantry volunteer Caroline Monahan. “We thank Maudslay Arts Center for donating the space for this fundraiser. Whether you choose to sit at a table or lounge on a blanket under the stars, every seat offers excellent acoustics."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.