Food pantry to benefit from new program

NEWBURY — Greater Newburyport residents can brighten their spring with a bouquet of flowers and fight hunger in the community at the same time.
Local Stop & Shop store leadership has selected the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry to benefit from their new Bloomin' 4 Good Program.
For every $9.99 Bloomin' 4 Good Bouquet purchased in May at the 100 Macy St., Amesbury, location, Stop & Shop will donate $1 to the food pantry.
Each $1 donation to a local hunger organization can provide 10 or more meals to someone in need, according to Feeding America.
“Flowers can make someone's day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Jane Merrow, co-founder of First Parish Newbury Food Pantry. “We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this community-based Stop & Shop program. Local food needs have more than doubled over the last year. This is a beautiful way to help neighbors in need.”
The food pantry, founded in 2015, is an all-volunteer nonprofit based in Newbury that feeds 250 to 300 people each Friday during all-day pantry hours.
Mornings are for deliveries and afternoons are for pickups. See Facebook/NewburyFoodPantry or call 978-358-1077 for more information.
For more information about the Stop & Shop Bloomin' 4 Good Program, visit stopandshop.bloomin4good.com.
