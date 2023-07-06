SALISBURY — Residents hoping for a resolution to the ongoing development saga at the former Foote’s ice cream stand were left waiting as the matter was kicked down the road a little farther when the Planning Board continued its hearing on later this month.
The plan, submitted to the Planning Board in August by Larkin Real Estate Group Inc., looks to turn a triangular, .69-acre lot between Beach Road and Old County Road into 10 duplexes and three single-family homes for a total of 23 units. The matter was first continued by the Planning Board on Aug. 24, 2022, with the latest meeting being the 10th time. The next hearing is scheduled for July 26.
Neighbors have been vocal in their opposition of the development, generating online discourse and organizing to share concerns of density, safety, and traffic among others.
Questions arose at the June 28 meeting regarding how many times the developer would be able to request a continuance. Town Planner Lisa Pearson clarified that the Planning Board can continue granting continuance as requested, but that they can attempt to insist on a hearing.
“This is why we re-advertised because they continued so much. It was hard on the abutters to say when are they going to come and when should they free their Wednesday nights to attend. But yes, they have the ability to do this as long as you grant the continuance,” Pearson said.
Planning Board Member Gil Medeiros asked if there was anything that could be done about the timing of when they are notified of a request for continuance, referring to previous short notice requests including one which saw dozens of residents come out to speak on the issue only to learn it had been continued hours earlier.
“I wonder if it's something like less than 24 hours if we can make them appear, at least an attorney or the representative appear that day. This way you can say you guys want to cancel the order, somebody's going to come here and tell us that,” Medeiros said.
Pearson spoke about the potential complications that could arise if they adopted such practices.
“The only negative to doing that is then you can't tell the people at all because then they could technically keep on going, so then all the public has to there. That becomes that thing again, we don't have to grant it, but we should so we could tell the public not to come,” Pearson said.
Town records show that the Middleton-based Larkin Real Estate Group filed a lawsuit against the town’s Zoning Board to get around the site review process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.