SALISBURY — If a developer receives approval, there would be 20 homes built at the former Foote’s ice cream stand at 159 Beach Road in a spot less than an acre, according to plans submitted to the town.
The plan was initially proposed to the Planning Board in August by Larkin Real Estate Group Inc. The next public hearing on the development is scheduled for May 24 at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall.
The site of the proposed development is a triangular, .69-acre lot situated between Beach Road and Old County Road. The original plan called for 10 duplexes and three single-family homes built for a total of 23 units.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson said the developer submitted an amended plan May 5 that shaved off three units, though she could not specify which units were eliminated.
“We actually had a meeting last week with the department heads with the fire, police, water and DPW [Department of Public Works] to get their thoughts and concerns,” Pearson said. “It really all comes down to getting those architecturals to see what it looks like underneath.”
She said the lot’s location makes it a difficult issue in terms of zoning.
“This is a tricky one because it’s beach commercial zoning in the middle of a couple of different zones,” Pearson said. “There’s commercial on one side, there’s residential on the other side. So it makes it a little bit of a trickier development than something that is in the middle of the beach commercial district.”
She said the Planning Board can only deny a site review plan for health or safety reasons.
“In the beach commercial zoning district, the only requirements are that you have two parking spots that are 10-by-20 for each unit. There’s no minimum number of units or setbacks except for fire rating, so it becomes a little bit difficult in terms of what influence we can have over the number of units. It has to solely fall on health and safety for limits on that,” Pearson said.
She said the Planning Board is doing all it can to work with the developer to create a feasible plan.
“Hopefully, we can negotiate it and figure out a way to come up with a project that really works,” Pearson said.
Town records show that Larkin Real Estate Group filed a lawsuit against the town’s Zoning Board to get around the site review process.
The Daily News reached out to Larkin Real Estate Group but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
