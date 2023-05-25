SALISBURY — Resident hoping to find updates or resolutions in regards to the controversial proposed development at the former Foote’s ice cream stand at 159 Beach Road were unable to get either during Wednesday night’s Planning Board meeting.
The plan was initially proposed to the Planning Board in August by Larkin Real Estate Group Inc.
A public hearing was scheduled for the Planning Board’s Wednesday, May 24 meeting. but hours before the 7 p.m. meeting, the board was informed that the applicant had asked for a continuance.
The next public hearing on the development is scheduled for June 14, at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Town Hall.
Despite the buzz that the issue has generated online in the community, few came to the meeting itself. Only one of the three individuals in attendance for the meeting claimed to be there for the 159 Beach Road development, and they departed once it was made clear that there would be no discussion held on the matter.
The site of the proposed development is a triangular, .69-acre lot situated between Beach Road and Old County Road. The original plan called for 10 duplexes and three single-family homes built for a total of 23 units.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson previously noted that the developer submitted an amended plan May 5 that shaved off three units from the original proposal, though she could not specify which units were eliminated.
Town records show that Larkin Real Estate Group filed a lawsuit against the town’s Zoning Board to get around the site review process.
