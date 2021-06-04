AMESBURY — For the first time in city history, the diplomas of the 148 graduates of the Amesbury High School and the Amesbury Innovation High School Classes of 2021 have been all signed by women.
Mayor Kassandra Gove was the first woman to be elected to her role in 2019 and acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews was elevated to her position in October. McAndrews was serving as the high school principal at the time of her promotion and Danielle Ricci is currently working as the interim high school principal.
Amesbury Innovation High School Principal Eryn Maguire is the veteran of the group, having been brought on in 2014, and her signature appears on the 13 diplomas her school issued this year.
"As Amesbury's first female mayor, it's been wonderful to have parents come up to me and tell me how much their daughter looks up to me and how they might want to be mayor someday, too," Gove said in a press release. "Representation matters, and I'm lucky to have strong female leaders to work with like Elizabeth, Danielle and Eryn.
"Amesbury’s high schools date back to the late 1800s, and the Class of 2021 is the first to have all women sign their diplomas," Gove said. "That's an important milestone in Amesbury's history and I'm honored to be a part of it."
Graduation is Friday, June 4.
