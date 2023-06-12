WEST NEWBURY — For some actors, the phrase “the show must go on” is truly one to live by.
Seventh-grader Paige Souliotis was performing as Wednesday Addams when she suffered a knee injury during a Saturday matinee showing of “The Addams Family Young@Part” at Pentucket Regional Middle School, causing the show to come to a halt as Souliotis was taken to the hospital.
Only hours later, and to the surprise of just about everyone, she was back on stage, albeit in a wheelchair, joining her cast mates for the second show that day.
Souliotis said the injury occurred when her shoe got stuck to the stage, causing her to crash onto her knee.
“I was pretty worried. I knew at that moment that I would not be able to get back up,” Souliotis said.
While most would have been focused on recovery, she was far more concerned about returning to the stage. She said that it took a lot of convincing to get her mom to take her to the next performance.
“I was convinced I was going on,” Souliotis said.
On Monday, cast members returned to the stage where they shared their thoughts on the experience with several local and area news reporters. Souliotis came out to join them on stage after her cast-mates and director were done being interviewed. She spoke about the challenges of performing in a wheelchair, explaining that things went smoothly as her friends helped wheel her around the stage.
“I’m a very determined person and if I'm set to do something, I'll do it,” Souliotis said.
She said she felt she made the right decision returning to the stage.
“We had a really successful closing night. I got a standing ovation along with the rest of the cast,” Souliotis said.
Director Brooke Snow said that after Souliotis was hurt, she immediately asked one of the other cast members if they would be able to fill in if Souliotis could not return. She said that was just one of many options running through her brain.
“The show was going to happen regardless, and the way that the kids handled themselves during this time of crisis was really wonderful,” Snow said.
She said while she was very concerned for Souliotis, she was less concerned about the show.
“I have a bunch of kids who are very professional and can handle themselves well under pressure. So I knew that there would be a successful show happening at seven o'clock,” Snow said.
Souliotis said she felt like the stakes were raised while performing in a wheelchair.
“I just felt the pressure was higher,” Souliotis said.
She shared that the severity of her injury is “to be determined.” She expressed her gratitude for everyone who supported her.
“I appreciate my cast, and they are pretty much my family at this point,” Souliotis said.
She explained her immediate thoughts once the curtain came down on the final show.
“I felt this sort of weight off my shoulders, like it was done and we all did so well together and it was such a success,” Souliotis said.
Snow joked that a common stage phrase will no longer be used if she has a say.
“I don't think we're ever going to say 'break a leg again,'” Snow said.
