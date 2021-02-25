For sale: Pat's Diner in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Pat's Diner, an iconic part of Salisbury Square for decades, has been put on the real estate market months after its owner announced she was closing the eatery until spring.
The diner, located at 11 Bridge Road, has an asking price of $459,900. The roughly 1-acre lot was put on the market 10 days ago.
The purchase price includes the land, the landmark 1950s era Worcester Lunch Car and all restaurant equipment. The Worcester Lunch Car Co. built diners from 1906 until as late as 1961.
In October, owner Pat Archambault announced on her outdoor billboard that the business would be closed until March.
In March 2020, Pat's Diner and countless restaurants across the region were forced to close to slow the spread of COVID-19. At that time, Archambault said she had seen five wars and at least two health crises during her lifetime and would see this crisis through as well.
“It’ll pass,” Archambault said.
Robert Bentley, owner of listing agent Bentley's Real Estate, said there have been no offers so far "but there have been some inquiries."
When asked what prompted Archambault to put Pat's Diner on the market, Bentley said she is nearing retirement and would like to pass the restaurant on to someone interested in continuing the long tradition.
But Bentley said because of the amount of land available, whoever buys the property could conceivably remove the dining car and do something completely different.
The property was last assessed at $510,000, making it a "good deal" for someone looking to own and operate a restaurant, he said.
Salisbury Chamber of Commerce President Linda Boragine said it was sad news but she and the Chamber hope Archambault enjoys retirement.
"People really loved her," Boragine said.
The property last sold in 2012 for $275,000, according to the town's online property database.
Pat's Diner is one of a handful of Salisbury commercial properties or businesses on the market. Among them are 72 Elm St., home of Creative Touch Designs; 124 Lafayette Road, No. 1, Seacoast Lock & Safe Co.; and 157 Bridge Road (an auto service center and gas station).
