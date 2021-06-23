SALISBURY — Residents concerned about a housing complex proposed on Forest Road got a chance to voice their opposition to the Zoning Board of Appeals at a heated meeting Tuesday night.
Real estate developer Steve Paquette plans to build the 56-unit, Meadowview at Salisbury condominium complex at 6 Forest Road and is seeking a comprehensive permit from the board to do so.
The complex, where 76 units were initially proposed, would feature 14 affordable units priced between $180,000 and $220,000.
Board Chairwoman Susan Pawlisheck explained that the state Department of Housing and Community Development already approved a 76-unit project and the town has very little wiggle room.
"If we say 'no,' 76 units have already been approved by the Housing Authority," Pawlisheck said. "If we say 'yes,' we have the ability to control what happens. I know you don't want to hear that but that is the position we find ourselves in."
The project, however, is opposed by abutters, roughly 20 of whom made the trip to the Colchester Room at Town Hall to voice their opinions to the board during its hybrid meeting Tuesday night.
"Deny this project, let it go to the state, if they want to fight for 76 (units), then it is the town against (Paquette)," Forest Road resident Steve Pivacek said. "That is what I say."
Lafayette Road resident Lynn Welch suggested Paquette lower the number of units to 28 and told the board that she and other residents have contacted an attorney and are preparing to fight the state if the project is approved.
"I am begging you to deny this project and let us fight it," Welch said. "Because, if you give it to us, we have to fight with you and we don't want to fight with you, you have already listened to us complain enough.
Morgan Avenue resident Ryan Spinney pointed out that Paquette has reached a sale-and-purchase agreement with Selectman Freeman Condon and his wife, Maureen, to purchase the property where the complex would be built.
"I have seen the conflict of interest that is brought up by the buyer of this property being a selectman," Spinney said. "We know how the procedure works. The selectmen, the town manager, the board. It just seems to me that it is something that we need to really look at ourselves.
"Because there are so many people saying 'no,'" Spinney added. "There are only a few who are saying 'yes.' Right now, the yeses seem to be cared about a lot more than the noes."
The meeting's public comment session lasted for roughly an hour and a half and ended with the board voting unanimously to continue the issue until July 27.
Pawlisheck said board members will give the town's attorney a month to draft a decision that they will then vote on July 27.
"I know it has been a long process, but that is the process," Pawlisheck said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.comor by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.