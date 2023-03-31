NEWBURYPORT — Artwork made by local schoolchildren will be on display throughout the downtown this month as part of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Forever Green campaign to foster a cleaner environment.
The city has been partnering with the Chamber of Commerce on the second annual Forever Green campaign, which is designed to encourage sustainable practices as well as education, awareness and ecotourism in the area.
Chamber Executive Director Nate Allard said Forever Green acts as a marketing campaign, letting people see how dedicated the community is when it comes to sustainability efforts.
The communitywide program has been running since early March and included a visit to the Senior/Community Center by TV meteorologist Harvey Leonard.
The Chamber has also been working with local artist Megan Chiango on the Windows for Change initiative, which brings youngsters to the forefront of the Forever Green campaign.
Allard said roughly 20 downtown businesses have donated space on their storefronts to the Windows for Change initiative, and they are all expected to be installed by Saturday.
“There will be a mix between painted windows and interactive pieces. There will be sculptures from upcycled and recycled materials and every window is going to be completely different,” he said.
Katara Harding’s second-grade class at Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School has developed an environmental scape for the windows of Paddle Inn on State Street.
Paddle Inn general manager Nick Miller said his restaurant’s window display portrays the life cycle of compost.
“We have pictures of students who are doing everything, from start to finish,” he said. “It looks great. It’s fun and it draws attention to us. Everybody seems interested and keeps asking questions about it.”
Merrohawke Nature School has been working with Interlocks Salon+Spa on an ecotourism display, according to Allard.
“It’s super exciting and it’s all walkable too,” Allard said. “Anytime we run a campaign, we want people to walk through, not just the downtown and Market Square, but along Merrimac Street and out to The Tannery. We want them to find all of the hidden gems along the way.”
Forever Green will culminate on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, with Mayor Sean Reardon reading a proclamation commemorating the occasion.
“A lot of this is getting the education out to the public in different ways,” he said.
Participating Windows for a Change businesses can be found on an online map at: https://growthzonesitesprod.azureedge.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/955/2023/03/Windows-for-Change-digital-MAP.pdf.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
