NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Forever Green 2023 campaign kicks off later this month and runs through April with several events.
Forever Green Newburyport is an annual collaborative program to encourage education, awareness and ecotourism between the Chamber, the City of Newburyport, organizations focused on the environment, and the regional community of Greater Newburyport.
Its mission is to support a variety of local and regional organizations that are already working to reduce waste and increase awareness.
These programs include retail store display windows, spotlighting several businesses that are actively engaged, education sessions featuring “how to” be more green and a collaborative calendar that spotlights community events from mid-March to the end of April.
Forever Green Newburyport will be promoted to thousands through social media and other environmentally friendly avenues.
Forever Green Newburyport events
March 8: Mayor’s Corner at Beach Plum Flower Shop
March 12: Official Start of Forever NBPT Campaign
March 12-26: Forever Green NBPT Banner is up by DPS (Low Street, I-95 entrance, Atkinson, waterfront)
March 13: Forever Green virtual meeting at 9:30 a.m.
March 23: Meteorologist Harvey Leonard with Molly and Megan at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center at 4 p.m.
April 1: Windows for Change – 23 windows will be completed across the city. Maps available for distribution.
April 2: Climate Café at Parker River Refuge, afternoon, sustainability and resiliency
April 21: Proclamation by Mayor Sean Reardon and celebration at City Hall.
