BYFIELD — Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said he is hopeful going into a new school year as he watches students and staff continue to return to normalcy following the pandemic.
“Our staff and students are heroes for what they powered through to get back to this point,” Forget said.
Students in the Triton Regional School District – comprising Salisbury Elementary School, Newbury Elementary School, Pine Grove Elementary School, Triton Regional Middle School and Triton Regional High School – had their first day of classes following Labor Day.
“I’ve been in and around and out and about in the schools quite a bit this week, in classrooms and in various spaces, and I think by and large we’re good. People are excited to be back,” Forget said.
He explained that this year, the district’s main goal is to foster a sense of inclusion in the school community.
“Our focus is on belonging and making sure that all, staff first, feel like they belong so that then we can collectively create a community where all students feel like they belong,” Forget said. “I firmly believe we can have all the right curriculum, have all the right instructional practice and pedagogy, but if our basic needs aren’t being met and we don’t feel engaged and supported, if students aren’t prepared and connected, engaged and ready to learn, we’re not going to be doing our best. So, that’s our focus this year.”
He said the only issues schools have faced to begin the year is a late summer heat wave.
“There are some buildings like Pine Grove School that was renovated in 2018, 2019 where they don’t have air conditioning through the whole building, but they have conditioned air,” Forget said.
He added, “There are some schools where the whole school is really comfortable, and then there are other schools. I would say the majority of spaces are not ideal, but are OK.”
Overseeing five schools across four campuses and three towns, Forget spoke about some of the challenges that can arise when juggling it all, including addressing issues such as heating and cooling.
“Those are town decisions as far as incurring debt for major upgrades,” Forget said.
He noted that managing things such as snow days can also be difficult given how weather in Massachusetts can vary from town to town.
“You could go to Salisbury and you’ll be getting 6, 7, 8 inches of snow, and then you could be down in the southern part of Rowley, close to Ipswich, and you’ve got an inch of snow on the ground. So the weather certainly can play into that and make it challenging,” Forget said.
He said the district has largely tried to have the same plan for all schools.
“I’m trying to do something that’s universal. So if I’m a family that lives in Salisbury and I have one student at Salisbury Elementary and I’ve got one of my kiddos at the high school and one at the middle school, it’s the same experience for all of them and not different,” Forget said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
