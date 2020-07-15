AMESBURY — Although he may not have gotten the job as Dracut town manager earlier this year, former Mayor Ken Gray is now one of four finalists for town administrator in Harwich.
Gray was elected Amesbury mayor in 2013 and served three, two-year terms, before losing his reelection bid last fall to Kassandra Gove. Over the winter, he was one of four finalists (along with former Amesbury Mayor Thatcher Kezer) for the town manager job in Dracut over the winter.
"They never held the interviews for the four finalists, and opted to appoint the interim administrator (Ann Vandal) as the permanent town administrator," Gray said. "So we never even got to that point."
This week, The Cape Cod Times reported a search committee in Harwich had winnowed a pool of 44 applicants for the town administrator position down to four, including Gray; former Fall River City Administrator Cathy Ann Viveiros; Bourne Town Administrator Tomas Guerino; and Harwich interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers.
The previous town administrator, Christopher Clark, decided not to renew his contract after six years of service last November.
The four finalists are expected to meet in person with the Harwich Board of Selectmen sometime within the next two weeks, according to Gray.
"I believe I offer a lot of experience in actually getting things done," said Gray, who was the founder and former president and CEO of Haverhill-based Northwave Technology, Inc. before his election as mayor. "I have achieved most of the objectives that I set out to achieve when I first ran for mayor in Amesbury. We got control of taxes, we had great success with economic development, we improved our schools to the point where we are now building a new school. I can also tick off about five different improvements to the quality of life. I believe I can do the same for a community like Harwich."
Gray said his wife Donna has a family history in Harwich, a town of about 12,000 residents.
"She has about five ancestors who were born in Harwich," Gray said. "Her father's name was Adams and her mother was a Nickerson. That is a big name down in Harwich."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.