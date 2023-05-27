NEWBURY — A former Great Barrington volunteer firefighter was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty in Newburyport District Court to numerous child pornography offenses.
Christopher Lovett, 40, of Housatonic was arraigned last summer on four counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter. He was sentenced May 19.
Following his release from jail, Lovett will be on probation for two years. During that time, he must register as a sex offender, cannot use social media, and cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years old except for his children.
Lovett’s arrest at his home July 1 came after Newbury, Georgetown and Salisbury police officials built a case against him, according to court records.
Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger said Lovett, who joined the department in 2017, was fired shortly after his arrest.
Newbury police records show that Lovett sent obscene videos of himself to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually a Newbury police detective. Court records show Lovett was also chatting with an undercover Salisbury police officer.
Months before Lovett’s arrest, then-Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski was conducting “pro-active undercover investigations into the online solicitation and enticement of children” on a social media app commonly used by online offenders who target children.
On May 18, Lovett sent a message to Wojtkowski while both were in a public chatroom called Massachusetts Tween. Wojtkowski noticed Lovett’s profile because it featured photos of Great Barrington fire trucks and because Lovett mentioned being employed as a firefighter.
“I indicated to the user the UC (undercover) persona was 13 years of age. Despite being told he was communicating with a 13-year-old child, the user made no attempt to stop contact,” Wojtkowski, who is now the department’s deputy chief, wrote in his report.
In the days and weeks that followed, Lovett sent Wojtkowski more sexual messages and clothed photos of himself. He also requested that the “child” send him photos he could use as “motivation.”
“Lovett engaged in behaviors typical of online offenders who groom children for illicit sexual conduct, including in my opinion using his position of a firefighter to do so,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
In late June, Lovett sent Wojtkowski two video files of him performing a sexual act on himself.
“The aforementioned obscene media files sent by Mr. Lovett were obscene and/or harmful in nature,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski, with assistance from Salisbury and Georgetown police, were able to track down Lovett’s phone number and, with the aid of a subpoena, information linked to the account he used on the social media app, according to his report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.