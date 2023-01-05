AMESBURY — Those familiar with the Amesbury Council on Aging will feel a wave of nostalgia after learning that one of its former directors put her name in the hat to join the School Committee.
Annmary Connor is one of four applicants for the recently vacated School Committee seat. The other three applicants are Gregory Noyes of Clarks Road, Marcie DiLorenzo of Whittier Street, and Katelynn Lemieux of Birchwood Pointe.
The Linwood Place resident served as the Amesbury COA director from 2009 to 2016.
Connor’s application states that she completed her doctorate in social work at Simmons University last month. She serves as the executive director of Bread and Roses Housing, which is committed to building affordable housing for low-income families.
Connor told The Daily News that she loves her community and feels she now has the time to dedicate to the position.
“I didn’t have the time before because I was in the middle of my doctorate program,” Connor said. “And in my new position at my work, I work a four-day work week, so I feel that I now have the bandwidth to be committed to the community to serve in the role on School Committee, to bring about positive change and continue the path that it is on.”
Connor described the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School as phenomenal and said she recognizes the need for a new school.
“I look forward to it opening and kicking off. I hope that with it we have an opportunity to support our educators in building the best curriculum for our schools, not only in the Jordan Shay School, but across all the schools,” Connor said.
The former Council on Aging director described herself as a strategic person, and explained how she felt she would contribute to the School Committee.
“So I can oftentimes see opportunities and strengths within a different view than other people can. So I think having a fresh set of eyes to look at things, that’s not embroiled in some of the difficulties. And yet I also know the community,” Connor said. “I was the senior center director. I worked with the schools on partnering on different programs. I’m going to bring a fresh set of eyes to everything I look at, as well as critically think through opportunities for growth.”
Connor said she has two sons, Spencer and Julian Butzen. Spencer, who is in the Navy, spent kindergarten through eighth grade in the Amesbury school district, and Julian attends Amesbury High School.
Helping the School Committee achieve its goals is what Connor said would be her main focus if selected for the position. She also explained her commitment to a diversity, equity, inclusion, intersectionality, and anti-racist based approach.
“I really believe in ensuring there is equity and accessibility across the board in every facet of our lives. In education even more so because that needs to be a safe place for our students to attend, ensuring that our students feel safe in the school, that they feel inclusion and not exclusion,” Connor said. “That we lean into our differences and support each other, that there is more diversity within the schools and that the curriculum is reflective of this.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
