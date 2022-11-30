NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program include former Daily News editor Richard Lodge, to discuss the William Lloyd Garrison Lecture on December 10. Host Joe DiBiase will also chat with Alison Fruh and Kristin Hunter about the upcoming Holiday House Tour that supports the Anna Jaques Aid Association.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #425 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site mentioned above and wherever you listen to podcasts.
