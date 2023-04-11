AMESBURY — More than 13 years after being ordered by a Newburyport District Court judge to pay his former employer more than $50,000 in restitution, one-time Holy Family Parish maintenance worker David Pare has yet to make good, according to court officials.
As a result, Pare was recently arrested on a previous warrant and remains in custody. On Tuesday, Judge Richard Mori ruled there was enough probable cause to hold Pare without bail pending a probation violation hearing scheduled for May 11.
In 2010, Pare admitted he stole $51,296 from the church's safe between September 2008 and May 2009 – the money coming from tithes collected from parishioners.
Pare pleaded guilty to the offense in February 2010 and was sentenced to two years in jail. However, Judge Peter Doyle suspended all jail time for 10 years as long as Pare paid the church back.
But upon recently learning Pare had yet to make any sizable payments to the church, he was arrested for violating probation conditions and remains at the Middleton House of Corrections.
In addition to his 28 years at the church, Pare, was well known for his involvement in managing community events, such as Amesbury Days, the Woodsom Farm Festival and the Santa Parade. He was named the Amesbury Senior Center's Man of the Year in 2003 for his volunteer work.
According to court documents, Holy Family Parish first noticed discrepancies in its tithing accounts in March 2008, when letters to parishioners confirming their total monetary gifts for the year were met with letters in response, stating the gift amounts had been higher than what the church was reporting.
The discrepancies prompted church leaders to contact police, who installed cameras in the parish office. As part of its own investigation, the church also installed a camera on-site.
On the evening of May 25, 2009, those cameras captured the image of Pare making three separate trips to the church safe, taking cash away. When confronted with the evidence by police, Pare admitted to stealing money from the safe.
"Mr. David Pare has for 28 years served the parish very well, and we are truly saddened and disappointed over the choices he has made in the past year or so," wrote then-parish finance chairman James Bartley in a letter written to accompany the church's impact statement. "We do not assume to know nor understand why he made these choices nor do we intend to completely excuse him for having made these choices. To that end, it has been agreed that it is not our desire for David to be incarcerated for his actions."
In the church's view, Pare serving prison time would "serve no purpose" for the members of Holy Family Parish and might in fact make it more difficult for Pare to make restitution to the church, Bartley wrote.
"It is our firm belief that it would be more beneficial for David to find a new job so that he could support his family and also do community service for his crime," Bartley wrote. "If incarcerated, he would not be able to support his family and would have no possibility of repaying any portion of his offense."
During Tuesday's court hearing, Mori told Pare's attorney, John Bjorlie, that he wanted to hear from church officials whether they still believed Pare's actions didn't warrant jail time.
"I'm very interested in their opinion" Mori said.
Seconds later, Mori said he would hold Pare in custody until he received word from the church.
