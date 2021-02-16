SALISBURY – A former Lowell police officer accused of injuring a Seabrook officer when he struck the officer's cruiser last month while drunk, pleaded guilty last week to multiple charges in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 18 months in jail.
As part of Brian Kinney's plea deal, however, all but 34 days of his sentence was suspended for two years while he's on probation. In addition to drunken driving, Kinney pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police. Kinney was given credit for 34 days already served.
Kinney, 44, of Nashua, New Hampshire, also lost his driver's license for a year and must remain drug and alcohol free while on probation. Before his probation ends, Kinney must pay $830 in fees and fines, according to court records.
Police said that just before noon on Jan. 8, the Hampton Police Department notified Seabrook police that a suspected drunken driver evaded their attempts to stop his vehicle.
Seabrook police then tried to stop the vehicle on Ocean Boulevard in Seabrook. The driver fled at speeds up to 80 mph and led officers on a pursuit, causing a collision between his vehicle and the Seabrook police cruiser.
Kinney's car was eventually stopped by a spike strip placed across Route 286 and Kinney was captured by Salisbury officers.
Seabrook police said in a press release that an officer was treated for minor injuries at Seabrook Emergency Room after the two cars collided.
After Kinney's arrest, Salisbury police charged him with being a fugitive from justice, driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.
In New Hampshire, he faces a charge of reckless conduct while driving a motor vehicle and other driving-related charges.
Following his arrest, Kinney was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for facial injuries he sustained prior to the incident.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
