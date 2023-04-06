ROWLEY — Retired Newbury Animal Control Officer Carol Larocque was released on conditions Thursday after her arraignment in Newburyport District Court on a single count of animal cruelty by custodian.
Larocque, who saw Judge Richard Mori enter a not-guilty plea on her behalf, is accused of taking part in the shooting and killing of a stray husky at the Hydrant Regency dog kennel in October 2021, along with Rowley Animal Control Officer Reed Wilson. Larocque lives in Newbury and is 77 years old.
Wilson, 62, of Rowley, failed to show up in court Thursday for his arraignment on the same charge, prompting Mori to issue a warrant for his arrest.
At the time of the alleged incident, Larocque served as Rowley's assistant animal control officer. While awaiting trial, Larocque was ordered Thursday not to transport or work with any animals. She is due back in court June 5 for a pretrial hearing.
The court appearances come more than six months after the Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed in September there was an investigation of Wilson and Larocque in the shooting death of the dog. She resigned from her Newbury post in mid-October. But according to Newbury's town administrator, Larocque announced she was leaving in August for reasons not related to the DA's investigation.
If convicted of the felony charge, Wilson and Larocque could be sentenced up to seven years in state prison and fined as much as $5,000.
Larocque's attorney, Brett Lovins, declined to comment when reached by The Daily News.
The investigation began as the result of statements made by Hydrant Regency owner April Bernhardt to police after they charged her with 40 counts of animal cruelty back in September 2022.
Carrie Kimball, the then-District Attorney’s Office spokesperson, also announced that month that Bernhardt’s husband, Marc, was arraigned in District Court on domestic violence-related charges and was ordered held without bail pending trial. Marc Bernhard was arraigned in Superior Court in February on 16 charges and is due back in court May 10 for a lobby conference.
Marc Bernhardt’s arrest involves numerous charges of strangulation/suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the spokesperson.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas did not respond to a phone call asking for comment and whether the two animal control officers remain on duty.
Back in 2022, then-Newbury police Chief John Lucey Jr. said he was made aware of an ongoing investigation regarding a dog being euthanized in Rowley and stressed the animal control officer was working on behalf of the town of Rowley at the time.
Court records show that Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev received word Sept. 7, 2022, that a stray dog may have been euthanized with a rifle at the now-shuttered Hydrant Regency on Route 1. He asked April Bernhardt if she knew anything about the claim and she said she did.
She claimed to have video footage showing the two animal control officers entering the grounds armed with a rifle or tranquilizer gun, according to Ziev’s report.
April Bernhardt described the husky as a stray without a microchip, tags, or a collar that was found in Willowdale State Forest by a good Samaritan and brought to her kennel in late September 2021. The dog then bit her on two occasions, once so badly she got a rabies shot as a precaution. The dog remained in a crate following the incidents.
Around this time, and unbeknownst to April Bernhardt, the two officers came to the kennel armed with what appeared to be rifles. Their arrival was caught on video and Ziev was able to watch it.
“A few minutes later, April Bernhardt 'heard a shot, a dog yelp and then a second shot,'" the police report states.April Bernhardt indicated that this made her feel horrible and it was inhumane, Ziev further reported.
When asked why she did not call police after the shooting, April Bernhardt said it was because “they are the animal police.”
“Based on the above incident involving ACO Larocque and ACO Wilson, there will be a separate investigation into that matter,” Ziev wrote in his report. “Chief Dumas and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the incident.”
Court records show that on Oct. 20, 2022, Larocque sat down with Ziev and Animal Rescue League Lt. Alan Borgal for an interview. She told investigators that after Wilson shot the animal she "bagged up the dog after it was shot and put it in a freezer." She then put the dog's body in her car and buried it.
Larocque went on to say that April Bernhardt called her saying the dog was ill and had "gone crazy."
"Larocque states that the 'first time in her life she was afraid of the dog,'" adding the dog was in a crate furiously trying to push its way out. She became concerned that if the dog escaped from the crate it would attack them and menace the neighborhood. She felt there was no choice but to shoot it.
"I saw there was no alternative," Larocque said, according to Borgal's report.
Reed then shot the dog in the head with Larocque's revolver. Larocque admitted that neither of them called the Rowley Police Department to report the incident, Borgal added.
