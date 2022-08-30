NEWBURY — Six animal cruelty charges against the former owner of a horse rescue farm on High Road were generally continued for a year during her appearance Friday in Newburyport District Court.
During that time, 78-year-old Julie Price must not have any barn animals. Should she adhere to that requirement and stay out of trouble with the law, the charges will be dropped after a year.
The charges stem from six animals that had to be euthanized after she surrendered them to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals between Jan. 27, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022. Among the animals that were put down was the well-known Johnny The Goat, according to court records.
Judge James Lamothe’s decision ends a roughly 18-month entanglement that began in early 2021 when stakeholders became concerned that Price was becoming too ill to take care of dozens of animals on her farm, including five horses. However, Price passed cognitive-based tests and it was determined that she could live alone.
Still, Merrimack Valley Elder Services officials told police that “managing a farm may be too much for the elder,” Newbury Deputy Police Chief Patty Fisher wrote in her report.
Newbury Board of Health officials confirmed the farm was infested with rats and that horse stalls were not being cleaned regularly. That led to the horses living in unsanitary conditions and not having proper access to clean drinking water, according to a Newbury police report.
Between January 2021 and January 2022, the MSPCA reported that Price surrendered 21 animals due to health concerns, including ducks, geese, a rabbit, a goat and a chicken. Six of them, including the goat and the rabbit, had to be euthanized.
Over that year, local police conducted dozens of checks at the property to make sure the farm’s horses were being let out in the morning.
“Of the 27 times the officers checked on the horses, the horses were not let out approximately 16 times,” Fisher wrote in her report.
In early January, local police and two MPSCA officers sat down with Price and her one remaining helper. During that meeting, police told Price that the department and the MSPCA could not “continue running her farm for her” and needed to hire more staff to make sure the farm was running properly.
Officials also said although the rat infestation was cleared, she needed to repair the electrical wiring in her barn to make sure horses had clean drinking water. They also offered to take the animals from her and find new homes for them. But Price refused, saying she could take care of them.
A month later, Price had yet to fix the electrical issues in the barn and to hire more staff. That prompted the MSPCA to send volunteers to take care of the horses and roughly 30 other birds and animals still there.
“Despite the stakeholders efforts to remedy this situation outside of court intervention, this investigation shows that Julie Price’s farm animals are repeatedly living in unsanitary conditions and lack appropriate water and food,” Fisher wrote
Fisher went on to write that based on Price’s inaction, criminal charges would be filed in court.
In a Monday phone interview, Fisher said the remaining animals were removed from the farm with Price’s cooperation.
