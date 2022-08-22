NEWBURY — A former Select Board member is hoping his past peers will grant him a special permit to use his Marsh Meadow Lane barn as a commercial and entertainment venue when he stands before them Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the municipal offices on Kent Way.
Damon Jespersen served on the board for six years before losing his his bid for a third term to Geraldine Heavey in 2020.
In his application, Jespersen wants to use the barn to accommodate live music, dance, theatre and other arts events; weddings; teaching; special events; and community sales. If approved, the funds generated from having broader usage of the property would allow him to properly maintain the existing horse farm and orchard, while providing an additional resource for enrichment in the community. He intends to continue using the barn to dry onions, garlic, and wood milled on site. The Marsh Meadow Lane land is zoned only for agricultural and residential use.
On May 10, Building Commissioner Peter Binette denied Jespersen’s application to use the space in this way because the usages are not allowed in an area that is zone agricultural/residential. He then suggested Jespersen try for a special permit from the Select Board.
Jespersen, a Newbury native, is aiming to host at least eight events per year with approximately 50 to 300 cars entering and exiting the parking area, depending on the event.
“This is less than a well-attended horse show,” he wrote.
Parking along Meadow Marsh Lane would be prohibited. Onsite bathroom facilities will be limited to portable bathrooms. The town’s water supply should not be impacted, the application states. Due to lack of a fire sprinkler system in the barn, occupancy is limited to 100 or fewer people.
Many local farms incorporate non-agricultural uses onto their properties as a way to offset costs to keep the land in agricultural use, Jespersen contended, pointing to local farm stands that have evolved into “full fledged grocery stores”; places that offer “Old Timey Baseball” games for the public; and other farmland that host weddings or farm-to-table dinner events.
“It is our desire that we be allowed similar flexibility in how we use our property,” Jespersen wrote in his application, “We intend to keep the horse farm and orchard running…but would like to be able to do more on the property than a strict interpretation of the zoning will allow.”
In July, both the police and fire chiefs wrote letters in support of Jespersen’s proposal, indicating that their interactions have been positive with him in the past.
“My department has been involved with monitoring entrance and exodus of past events at this proposed venue. I have found Mr. Jespersen to be very accommodating in facilitating the recommendations and adjustments proposed by my assessment,” Police Chief John Lucey Jr. wrote.
Jespersen has agreed to have the fire department inspect the facility prior to any large-scale events to ensure it remains compliant with fire code requirements.
At a Planning Board meeting last week, resident Jack Rybicki urged the land-use board to review the special permit request coming before the Select Board. He stressed that this type of ‘spot zoning’ via special permit allows the Select Board to bypass –or even undermine –the permit granted under an Open Space Residential Development which planners negotiated with Jespersen in 2007.
The OSRD was premised on ‘minimal impact and keeping agricultural aesthetics’ but Jespersen wants a special permit zoning change that was never presented to the Planning Board during its public hearing process for the OSRD, said Rybicki. Jespersen promised to keep the land as agricultural/residential as part of the OSRD agreement, but now wants to change it to commercial, Rybicki told planners.
In addition to Jespersen, Rybicki also lost his bid for one of two Select Board positions on the ballot in 2020. Voters that year returned incumbent J.R. Colby to the board along with the newcomer, Heavey.
The intent of the OSRD bylaw is to incentivize developers to seek more flexible and creative ways to develop land that encourages less housing sprawl, preserves open space, forests and agricultural land; and enhances the town’s character, Rybicki stated.
“In general we’ve been advised this board is not an enforcement authority,” said Chairperson Larry Murphy in response to Rybiki’s comments, “We don’t have the authority to direct someone to file a petition with this board –that is the purview of the building inspector.”
Planning Board member Peter Paicos suggested that his colleagues refrain from discussion on the topic because it was not an agenda item for that meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.