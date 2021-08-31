NEWBURYPORT — The City Council unanimously voted to appoint Greg Earls as conditional building commissioner on Monday.
Earls, who served as a city councilor for 16 years before resigning in 2019, has passed three of the exams needed to be commissioner and has 18 months from his appointment to take and pass another three.
The original appointment by Mayor Donna Holaday had Earls’ term expiring Sept. 1, 2024, but Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid amended it to expire in 18 months on March 1, 2023.
At that point, Earls will have taken his remaining exams and the council can review his appointment.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane asked if Earls had signed a contract and whether that contract was in line with when the term of the appointment expires. Earls said his union contract was under negotiation.
A second reading of the appointment is expected to take place at the council meeting Sept. 13.
The council also voted 8-3 to increase the membership of the Affordable Housing Trust from five to seven trustees, a move that the mayor said would allow for better discussion featuring “new ideas and energy.”
Zeid voted in opposition, saying “sometimes more isn’t always better.” Lane and Councilor at large Joseph Devlin also voted against the motion.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, who sponsored the order, reminded councilors that the Affordable Housing Trust requested this, saying additional members could be beneficial and, “I think having different perspectives is not a bad thing.”
During her update to the council, the mayor said West Newbury Town Manager Angus Jennings was reworking a memorandum of understanding with the city regarding cost sharing for the rehabilitation of the Plummer Spring Road bridge.
The current memorandum is set to expire Sept. 17. City officials recently declined to allocate their share of money for the project in this year’s budget.
West Newbury officials have expressed concern about jeopardizing a $1 million MassWorks grant the town received. Holaday said state agencies have been flexible with grant deadlines due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, so she hopes the state will accept this new memorandum.
She anticipates there will be opportunities for additional funding as well.
The mayor is also working with Global Oil Partners of Waltham to address the closed Mobil gas station at the intersection of High and State streets, which neighbors called a blight.
Holaday wants to help Global resolve issues with its deed through ExxonMobil, which requires that the site only be used for commercial purposes. Current zoning, however, would only allow for residential use.
She requested that Global maintain the property, take down the canopies over the gas pump island, and evaluate whether any spruce trees need to be removed.
