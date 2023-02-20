NEWBURYPORT — Local police filed a report alleging sexual misconduct by former Department of Public Services Director Anthony Furnari just days before he retired in August, according to documents obtained by The Daily News.
Although Furnari was expected to retire this month, he abruptly left last summer, but not before collecting more than $65,000 in sick time and vacation benefits.
Furnari received a final check for $70,538.83 upon his retirement from the city, which included unused vacation time, as well as a sick time buyback in line with his contract and his last week of pay, Mayor Sean Reardon’s office said.
Police records show a city employee reported an incident Aug. 4, alleging that Furnari sat on his lap and bounced up and down to simulate a sexual encounter.
The police report written by Inspector Dani Sinclair goes on to allege the man pushed Furnari off of him, but the DPS director grabbed his genitals and said, “You know you like it.”
The victim told police he was left with “a dirty, nasty feeling” he couldn’t shake. He accused Furnari of engaging in this type of behavior for years.
Furnari was placed on administrative leave Aug. 10 after a meeting with city officials. The city also launched an investigation of the allegations, but the former DPS director officially retired soon after, according to the mayor.
Attempts to reach Furnari for comment were unsuccessful. A phone number for Furnari was no longer in service when a reporter called.
Sinclair’s report states that allegations were brought to her attention by police Marshal Mark Murray on Aug. 11, the day after Furnari was placed on paid administrative leave.
That prompted Sinclair to reach out to the city employee to hear more about the allegations. The two sat down for an interview Aug. 12.
The police report also details an alleged incident last summer when Furnari was said to have stopped in front of a conference room window the victim was sitting near with a female co-worker and that the director rubbed his chest with one hand while simulating oral sex with the other.
Four other witnesses corroborated much of the behavior the victim reported, including Furnari saying that squeaky chairs and desks sounded like bed springs, and that he made numerous offensive hand and oral sex gestures along with inappropriate comments about women.
The victim also said Furnari was fired from his previous position in Danvers because the town received 100 grievances involving him in his first month of work, according to Sinclair’s report.
Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha said Thursday that Furnari was no longer working as an operations director for the town when Bartha started there in 2014 and added that he heard nothing which would corroborate such a claim.
In Newburyport, Furnari was disciplined and attended sexual harassment training roughly five years ago, according to the police report, which added that he was said to have been in a position of power for so long that he felt “untouchable.”
Reardon declined to comment on what he called a confidential personnel issue Friday, but former Mayor Donna Holaday confirmed the former DPS director attended sensitivity training for the city five years ago.
“There were some people who were concerned about his language, but it was nothing that was off the charts. He did attend sensitivity training to come up to speed about the rules as a department head and things were fine. Other staff had attended such a training, as it was a standard for all department heads,” she said.
Furnari also was on medical leave in either late 2021 or early 2022. Holaday confirmed that he had recently been ill.
“He has no recollection of this incident and he was always there, 24/7 through snowstorms and everything, whenever he was needed. He gave his heart and soul to the city,” she said.
Sinclair’s report ends with the victim declining to press charges and indicating that he was concerned about cover-ups and potential retribution.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
