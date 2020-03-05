Former Newburyport Fire Chief Stephen Cutter dies after illness

NEWBURYPORT – Fire chiefs, past and present, and others reflected Wednesday on the life of retired Fire Chief Stephen Cutter, who died Wednesday morning after a long illness. Published reports listed his age as either 59 or 60.
The fourth-generation firefighter ran the Newburyport department from 2001 until his retirement in 2013. A year later he, became assistant fire chief in Sanford, Maine, where he worked until shortly before his death. Following his retirement in Newburyport, he served as a call firefighter in West Newbury.
The announcement of Cutter’s death was posted on the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District’s Facebook page Wednesday morning by Sanford Fire Chief Steven Benotti. A full obituary with funeral arrangements is expected in the near future.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of Assistant Chief Steve Cutter this morning. Steve passed with family by his side quietly at home as his disease finally got the best of him. Please keep (his wife) Paula and his family in your thoughts today as they try to move on,” Benotti wrote.
Benotti was on the road when a reporter called the station seeking comment.
Cutter was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018, according to published reports.
Cutter joined the Newburyport Fire Department in 1979 as a call firefighter and rose up the ranks until he was named chief in 2000. He became chief soon after the retirement of his father, the late Jack Cutter III, who served as chief from 1989 to 1999. The city’s West End fire station is named after Stephen Cutter’s father.
While chief in Newburyport, Stephen Cutter served in numerous organizations, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Massachusetts State Fire Chiefs, the Essex County Fire Chiefs Association and the Seacoast Fire Chiefs.
“Chief Cutter devoted over 40 years to his passion for the profession of firefighting and I am honored to have served as mayor during a portion of his accomplished career,” Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said in a statement. “On behalf of the city, I extend my sincerest appreciation to Chief Cutter for the 34 years he gave to Newburyport and send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Paula, their children and extended family on the loss of a great man.”
Cutter not only served the city but volunteered for emergency response-related crews ranging from fighting wildfires to assisting with emergency measures with the Sunday River Ski Patrol.
Cutter’s great-grandfather was the department’s chief in the 1930s. The family’s history with the department goes well beyond that decade, however, with Cutters serving as far back as the 1850s.
“He was a great fire chief, just like his father. A lot of respect for the whole family,” Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said.
When Cutter became chief in 2000, he named Bradbury deputy chief, despite Bradbury having only a few years of experience.
“He always had faith in me and my ability. He put a lot on my shoulders,” Bradbury said.
Current Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire, who succeeded Cutter as chief in 2014, was leading the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Fire Department when Cutter was in Newburyport.
“A very nice guy, a great fire chief. It’s a sad day for all of us in Newburyport,” LeClaire said.
Retired City Marshal Thomas Howard, whose time in Newburyport mirrored Cutter’s career in the city, said he could not think of a firefighter who brought as much knowledge to the job.
“He will certainly be appreciated,” Howard said.
Former Amesbury Fire Chief Jonathan Brickett said he and Cutter established a tight friendship before the two became chiefs working together in ambulance crews.
“He was an amazing guy – great friendship,” Brickett said.
Brickett recalled a time when Cutter invited him and several area fire chiefs to spend vacation time with him and his wife at their Maine lake house. And when they ran out of room inside, Cutter set up three portable generators outside for those with campers.
“The guy is an icon. He is going to be missed,” Brickett said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
