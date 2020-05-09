NEWBURYPORT — An attorney for a former Newburyport man sentenced to 50 months in prison for weapon violations was in federal court this week to ask a judge to release her client due to fears of COVID-19.
In October 2018, Jose Ilarraza, aka “Kae-Kae,” then 26, pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license and conspiracy to deal firearms without a license. The charges stem from reported street gang activity in and around the Lawrence area. Two other alleged gang members were also charged as a result.
The following April, Illarraza was sentenced to 50 months behind bars followed by 36 months of supervised release. He is serving his sentence at a medium-security prison in North Carolina.
Judge Rya Zobel heard arguments from both sides Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston. Zobel took the matter under advisement.
There have been 241 COVID-19-related release motions as of Thursday, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Of those motions, 53 were allowed, 107 denied and 72 are pending. Nine others have not been classified.
Illarraza’s attorney, Lenore Glaser of Boston, filed an emergency motion for a compassionate release in U.S. District Court last month, asking for the balance of his sentence to be served at his mother’s home in the state or to reduce his sentence to time served.
In her 10-page motion filed April 17, Glaser claimed her client feared for his safety due to the prevalence of the potentially deadly virus where he is serving his sentence. The North Carolina Bureau of Prisons reported 51 inmates and 28 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to Glaser. Four inmates died.
“Prisons generally are petri dishes for the spread of the virus, as they are not designed to permit social distancing,” Glaser wrote.
“Above all, he will be more able to protect himself from COVID-19,” she added.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Dawley Jr. filed a petition to oppose the motion the next day. Dawley wrote that Illarraza had yet to exhaust all “administrative remedies.”
“In fact, the defendant does not reference his personal health at all," Dawley wrote. "He has not argued he is at higher risk of getting sick or dying from COVID-19 based on his age or an underlying health condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.”
And while Dawley recognized the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic, he argued that llarraza’s reasoning did not warrant revisiting his 50-month sentence.
“Moreover, in the government’s view, the period of incarceration that the court deemed appropriate when Ilarraza was sentenced is no less appropriate now, with the defendant having served a little over half of said sentence," Dawley wrote. "For all of the reasons articulated herein, the government respectfully requests that this court deny the motion.”
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
