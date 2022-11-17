NEWBURYPORT — The mayor has been working with one of his predecessors to figure out what to do with the Newburyport Parks Conservancy.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he met this week with former Mayor Lisa Mead, whose law firm Mead, Talerman and Costa LLC is representing the Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation, which serves as the fiscal agent for the Parks Conservancy.
“Lisa was making it clear that she is now representing the Morrills and that the conservancy really doesn’t have anything to do with the city,” Reardon said.
Mead is a former three-term mayor and is a partner at Mead, Talerman and Costa LLC, which has handled many high-profile cases in the area. They include the owner of Brine Oyster Bar, Caswell Restaurant Group, in its efforts to change the historic windows at 25 State St.
Mead’s firm also provides legal counsel for more than a dozen Massachusetts communities but she did not return calls for comment.
The mayor said he had a productive conversation with Mead and he is looking forward to working further with her and Morrill Foundation tax accountant Jack Grady.
Reardon also said Mead made it clear to him that former Parks Director Lise Reid is no longer involved with the conservancy.
“The conservancy piece just needs to be closed. We need to help them get to that point and I look forward to working with the Morrill Foundation for years and years to come. They have done a lot of great things in Newburyport,” Reardon said.
The Parks Conservancy was formed in 2012 to raise money for park maintenance and improvements. It allows donors to direct where their money will go.
But a woman who was recently refunded $3,000 for a park bench memorial that was never erected brought her complaint to the City Council.
The council meeting Monday revealed that the Parks Conservancy has not had a valid business certificate since 2016.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel made a motion to move the question Monday night and said Wednesday that he has spent a good deal of time looking into what both the Morrill Foundation and the Parks Conservancy do for the city.
“The Morrill Foundation’s relationship with the city is that we are happy to open our hands and take over $100,000 a year from them and all we have to do is use it for the beautification of the city. That’s it. and the fact they would consider continuing to do that after they have been called a fraud organization in open session just blows my mind,” he said.
Vogel added that any money donated to the city from the Morrill Foundation goes into city accounts and can only be spent with City Council approval and does not go into the general fund.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley said Wednesday he would like to see the Morrill Foundation cut all ties with the Parks Conservancy by the end of the year.
“I’d like to see them turn over all documents and financing back to the city. They are a good supporter of the parks and the original, private foundation should go back to that and jettison the conservancy,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.