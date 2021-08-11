SALISBURY — The owner of the Pat's Diner recently sold her iconic Salisbury Square restaurant and she wants a chance to say goodbye.
"I want to thank everybody from Amesbury and Seabrook and Salisbury and Haverhill and Hampton and all over who patronized the diner," Pat Archambault said. "I would have stayed but it had become too much pressure. When you get to be my age, you don't need to put up with that. Besides, I've done everything I need."
Archambault sold the diner to the owner of the neighboring Gulf station, Tusharkumar Patel in late May. According to Archambault, the COVID-19 pandemic was the straw that broke the camel's back for her and her staff.
"I had the waitresses complaining about having to clean the tables all the time," she said. "Then I'd have to take the telephone number of anyone who came in and spray them for germs and then they were complaining that I didn't have enough distance from one another. That is when I said, 'that's it.'"
The Lowell native had spent most of her life working in government education and administration when her son George found a 1950s-era Worcester Lunch Car diner in Salisbury Square looking for a buyer in late 1999.
"I had just lost my husband and I was so depressed," Archambault said. "But I already had a background in this. My father and mother emigrated from Greece. They bought a restaurant called The Laconia in Lowell and it was known in every foxhole overseas. So I worked there as a teenager during World War II. I waitressed, I bartended, I did the dishes and I was good."
Archambault took over the diner when she was just entering her 70s and, when prompted about her current age said only, "I consider middle-aged to be 70, 80 and 90. So, pick a number."
Pat's Diner was known for its daily specials of chicken pot pie on Mondays, turkey dinner on Tuesdays, pasta on Wednesdays, a special surprise like beef stroganoff on Thursdays and haddock on Fridays.
Archambault spent more than two decades making people happy at Pat's Diner with her son George in the kitchen, her up front as the hostess – and Frank Sinatra singing "My Way" in the background.
"My philosophy was always, when a customer comes through that door, they are doing you a favor," she said. "They help pay the mortgage. So you give them good food, good prices, good atmosphere and good service. You're married to the restaurant business, it is a full-time job. But if you don't put in the time and effort, you're not going to make it. I treated the customers who came through that door like family and we have been family. I get thousands of cards from my regulars when I am sick."
Archambault has lived in Newburyport for the past 20 years and said that she is still popular in local restaurants.
"People are always asking me when I'm going to open up the diner again and that really makes me feel good," she said. "I'm a celebrity."
Town Manager Neil Harrington was a regular at Pat's Diner and said in an email that Archambault brought an unmatched warmth and personal touch to the place.
"I was not a 'local' but she made me feel right at home as soon as we got to know each other," he said. "She knew how I liked my turkey club (no mayo) and would even apologize if my favorite seat was already taken by someone else when I walked in. I enjoyed chatting with various people from all walks of life who would stop in to eat, whether they were 'regulars' or folks passing through. I’m going to miss the diner, but Pat deserves a rest from all the hard work she put in over the years, and I wish her all the best in her retirement."
Archambault said she is happy in retirement but wanted to thank her regular customers at Salisbury Town Hall, the Salisbury Public Library, the Salisbury Police and Fire Departments and at the Salisbury branch of the Institution for Savings for their patronage and friendship over the years.
"There is an expression that I love, 'I live the journey, not the destination,'" Archambault said. "That means that I took the good and the bad. So you have to keep smiling. Sometimes you have to hold things in, sometimes you have to let your heart move your brain. You do all of this as you mature. I have seen five wars, I've seen many a virus and I survived. So, keep smiling and help yourself. Be alert, be careful and be happy. That's what life is all about and I thank everyone."
Archambault also said that she would like to see her former property remain a diner.
"This is a landmark and it's the place where people say, 'I'll meet you at Pat's,'" she said. "It has been there since 1948 and that is a lot of years. He could put a house on the property and still have the diner along with a parking space."
