BEVERLY — Former Newburyport Mayor Mary Anne Clancy is one of five North Shore women in business who will be bestowed with the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s Diamond Award at a ceremony later this month.
Clancy and four others will be honored at the Diamond Awards breakfast on Aug. 23 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Kernwood Country Club in Salem. Tickets are $65 for members and $85 for nonmembers.
Clancy, a Newburyport resident, served a term as mayor of the city and spent 10 years serving on the School Committee. She is active in numerous organizations in Newburyport and previously served on boards for Firehouse Center for the Arts, the Anna Jaques Hospital Community Health Foundation and the Newburyport Education Foundation.
She is a member of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is co-chair of the Chamber’s Thrive initiative.
Another recipient with local ties is MaryAnn “Mo” Levasseur, president of Profile Research.
The Rowley resident is a certified private investigator and committed to mentoring and assisting others in any way she can.
Levasseur is an active member, and former president, of North Shore Women Connect (formerly North Shore Women in Business). She is also a board member for the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and leads its Ambassadors Program.
In her hometown, Levasseur started a nonprofit, Solace for Stephanie, that helps people – both financially and emotionally – who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Since 2010, the Solace for Stephanie Foundation has helped 104 people with cancer and awarded 18 scholarships. Levasseur also serves on the town’s Personnel Advisory Committee.
Other honorees include Renee Connolly of Salem, chief diversity equity & inclusion officer for Merck KGaA/Millipore Sigma; Raminder Luther, dean of the Bertolon School of Business at Salem State University; and Mary Speta, executive director of Amirah Inc.
The recipients are highly regarded in their professions, respected by their peers, and praised for their commitment and passion for leading with purpose, empowering women and serving their communities, according to Chamber officials.
The honorees were nominated by their peers in the North Shore business community and ultimately chosen by the Chamber’s Diamond Awards selection committee.
To purchase tickets to the Diamond Awards, visit northshorechamber.org.
