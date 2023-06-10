ROWLEY — Former town animal control officers Reed Wilson and Carol Larocque saw charges of animal cruelty by custodian inch closer to a possible trial when their cases were heard in Newburyport District Court.
Wilson and Larocque are charged with taking part in the shooting and killing of a stray husky at the former Hydrant Regency dog kennel in October 2021.
Larocque, who was also Newbury’s longtime animal control officer before her retirement, was arraigned April 6 and released on personal recognizance. Wilson, 62, of Rowley did not appear in court for his arraignment that same day, prompting a judge to issue an arrest warrant.
The warrant was canceled four days later when Reed appeared in court. He also was released on personal recognizance.
The court sessions Monday were brief and resulted in the two receiving a date for compliance and jury election hearings. Their next session is scheduled for Aug. 24, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
If convicted of the felony charge, Wilson and Larocque could be sentenced up to seven years in state prison and fined as much as $5,000.
The investigation began as the result of statements made by Hydrant Regency owner April Bernhardt to police after they charged her with 40 counts of animal cruelty in September.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said in April that Wilson and Larocque no longer work for the town.
Court records show that Rowley police Sgt. Matthew Ziev received word Sept. 7 that a stray dog may have been euthanized with a rifle at the now-shuttered Hydrant Regency on Route 1. He asked Bernhardt if she knew anything about the claim and she said she did.
Bernhardt claimed to have video footage showing the two animal control officers entering the grounds armed with a rifle or tranquilizer gun, according to Ziev’s report.
She described the husky as a stray without a microchip, tags or a collar that was found in Willowdale State Forest by a good Samaritan and brought to her kennel in late September 2021. The dog then bit her on two occasions, once so badly she received a rabies shot as a precaution. The dog remained in a crate following the incidents.
About this time, and unbeknownst to Bernhardt, the two animal control officers came to the kennel armed with what appeared to be rifles. Their arrival was caught on video and Ziev was able to watch it.
“A few minutes later, April Bernhardt ‘heard a shot, a dog yelp and then a second shot,’” the police report states. Bernhardt indicated that this made her feel horrible and it was inhumane, Ziev further reported.
When asked why she did not call police after the shooting, Bernhardt said it was because “they are the animal police.”
“Based on the above incident involving ACO Larocque and ACO Wilson, there will be a separate investigation into that matter,” Ziev wrote in his report. “Chief Dumas and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office was made aware of the incident.”
Court records show that on Oct. 20, Larocque sat down with Ziev and Animal Rescue League Lt. Alan Borgal for an interview. She told investigators that after Wilson shot the animal, she “bagged up the dog after it was shot and put it in a freezer.” She then put the dog’s body in her car and buried it.
Larocque added that Bernhardt called her, saying the dog was ill and had “gone crazy.”
“Larocque states that the ‘first time in her life she was afraid of the dog,’” noting that the dog was in a crate furiously trying to push its way out. She became concerned that if the dog escaped from the crate, it would attack them and menace the neighborhood. She felt there was no choice but to shoot the dog.
“I saw there was no alternative,” Larocque said, according to Borgal’s report.
Reed then shot the dog in the head with Larocque’s revolver. Larocque admitted that neither called the Rowley Police Department to report the incident, Borgal added.
