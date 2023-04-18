ROWLEY — April Bernhardt, the former co-owner of the Hydrant Regency dog kennel, saw 40 felony animal cruelty offenses continued without a finding for three years after reaching a plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor Friday in Newburyport District Court.
During that time, the 41-year-old local woman cannot have or work with any animals.
Bernhardt was accused of keeping 37 dogs in a container that reached 90 degrees last summer without water and air conditioning. Some of the dogs were kept in a single crate giving them no room to lay down. She was arraigned last September and released on $3,000 cash bail.
The dogs were eventually removed from the Route 1 kennel on Aug. 29 and picked up by owners and the kennel closed by authorities. Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas then announced that his department was conducting a criminal investigation of Bernhardt after police discovered unsafe conditions there.
The investigation also resulted in police charging Rowley Animal Control Officers Reed Wilson and Carol Larocque with animal cruelty for allegedly shooting and killing a stray husky at the kennel in October 2021. Larocque, who served as Newbury's ACO for years before her retirement, was arraigned earlier this month and released on conditions including not to transport or work with any animals. She is due back in court June 5 for a pretrial hearing.
Wilson failed to show for his arraignment, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Court records show Bernhardt assisted the investigation that led to the arraignments of Larocque and Wilson. Dumas said Wilson and Larocque no longer work for the town.
Bernhardt's husband, and former kennel co-owner, Marc Bernhardt was arraigned in the same courthouse last September on domestic violence-related charges and was ordered held without bail pending trial. In February, he was was arraigned in Superior Court on 16 charges and is due back in court May 10 for a lobby conference.
Marc Bernhardt’s arrest involves numerous charges of strangulation/suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the DA's office.
The unsafe conditions at the Hydrant Regency were discovered by Wilson while responding to an earlier incident involving missing goats, according to court records.
On Aug. 27, 2022, Rowley police responded to a report of four goats walking along Route 1 and worked with the Animal Control Department to round up the animals, which had not been reported missing.
Rowley police and the animal control officer identified Hydrant Regency as the home of the goats.
While returning the goats, the animal control officer noticed some concerning issues at the kennel, which led to a follow-up investigation by Rowley police and Animal Control in collaboration with the MSPCA and Animal Rescue League of Boston, according to local police.
