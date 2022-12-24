SALISBURY — A former Salisbury Housing Authority member charged with stealing thousands of dollars earmarked for tenants to pay for gambling excursions and other expenses is close to reaching a plea deal.
Jayne Arnold, 68, was arraigned in Newburyport District Court in March on a single count of larceny over $1,200 and released on personal recognizance. At the time, she lived at Great Meadow Village Apartments, the same public housing complex on Beach Road where her alleged victims live.
On Tuesday, Arnold was back in court for a probable disposition hearing but saw the matter continued until February due to a disagreement over how much money she would need to pay in restitution.
Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo said Arnold needed to pay $5,200 in restitution but that figure was disputed by Arnold’s attorney, James Hetu, who said the amount should be closer to $1,500.
Judge Peter Doyle asked Cosmo why there was such a large discrepancy with the assistant district attorney answering that there are two police reports on file indicating different amounts reported stolen. That prompted Doyle to postpone the plea deal until Feb. 17, allowing enough time to clarify the matter.
Arnold withdrew thousands of dollars from a fund used to pay for holiday parties and dinners for Great Meadow Village tenants, according to court records. The money mainly comes from donations.
The Board of Selectmen appointed Arnold to the Housing Authority in June 2021 for a five-year term. A board spokesperson said Arnold resigned from the authority about the same time police charged her. When asked for a comment about the offense or appointment, the spokesperson said selectmen declined.
Arnold denied stealing the money, calling it “a total setup” during a phone call with The Daily News.
Arnold had access to at least five Great Meadow Village Tenant Association accounts at the Institute for Savings in Newburyport, including two savings accounts, a checking account and two certificate of deposit accounts that earned interest.
While Arnold was in charge of the accounts, she closed one of the CD accounts and deposited the money in the checking account. She then made several ATM withdrawals from the account and wrote checks in her name so she could cash them, according to Salisbury police Detective Brian Verney’s report.
The withdrawals began just before she was appointed to the Housing Authority. She cashed a $200 check to herself on the day she was appointed, June 28, and two more for the same amount about the same time.
In September, she made three cash withdrawals from or near Plainridge Park Casino. Two of the withdrawals, totaling $400, took place at the casino and another for $200 occurred at a nearby ATM in Plainville.
Before the ATM withdrawals, Arnold began reimbursing herself for gas and other expenses despite not having authorization to do so. Verney eventually received a warrant to search the association’s bank accounts, according to the officer’s report.
The withdrawals continued into October. Arnold closed the savings account and another CD account, funneling the money to the checking account. By the end of October, Verney estimated she stole $1,555 from the account.
In November, two Great Meadow residents, including one who served as the association’s secretary, visited the police station and provided more records of the transactions, according to Salisbury police Officer Timothy Rivet’s report.
The transactions included the same ATM withdrawals but added purchases from Walmart, Amazon, Market Basket and The Dollar Store. Some of those purchases, Rivet wrote, could have been for the benefit of the authority such as $339 for screen houses.
“(The two residents) did state that Jayne has a gambling addiction, and in a few instances several of the ATMs used were either at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Mass., or several banks/ATMs in Plainville, Mass.,” Rivet wrote in his report, adding that Arnold was the only person who had control of the organization’s money.
“At no time did the Great Meadow Village Tenants Organization host a casino trip or allow funds to be used there,” the report said.
Rivet reported that $4,626 was spent or used from the account during the time Arnold had access.
After attempts to speak to Arnold went for naught, Verney charged her with larceny in November 2021, according to his report.
