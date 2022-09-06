MERRIMAC — Those looking to bring back the recently closed Skip's Snack Bar or perhaps start another business venture at the East Main Street location can do so if they have $2 million, the asking price for the site.
The site includes 92, 94 and 96 East Main St. and encompasses 5.4 acres in level developable land. There are three buildings on the property, including the iconic Skip's structure totaling 6,795-square feet, according to the real estate listing.
Skip's closed on Aug. 28, after 75 years in business. The eatery was famous for its burgers, shakes and curly fries.
Listing agent Christopher Brown from eXp Commercial declined to comment on the property other to say that it was formally placed on the market shortly after the last day of business. He did dispel social media rumblings that the property had already been sold.
"It's inaccurate," Brown said.
Skip's owners announced around mid August that they were closing the business that opened when Harry Truman was president. Skip’s started as a small roadside snack bar and over the years ownership has been passed down to new generations.
“What started in 1947 has grown to welcome thousands of customers. We felt humbled to see people lined up every spring, on opening day to get their first burgers & Suzie Q’s of the season. We know many people have their own stories and memories made at Skip’s. We will all miss the tradition and nostalgia of our restaurant and its food. We have enjoyed the camaraderie of our crew and saw the emotion in their faces as we told them of our closing. The restaurant business is challenging but a rewarding experience and we appreciate the hard work of our Skip’s crew and our customers patronage,” the former owners said in a Facebook message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.