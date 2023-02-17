NEWBURYPORT — A new proposal to allow retail marijuana sales in the downtown area has left local former state Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives none too happy.
Marijuana retail sales remain outlawed in the city after residents voted 53% to 48% to ban them in November 2019. But state statute (94G) allows the issue to be brought back before the City Council after a three-year hiatus that ended late last year.
That set the stage for Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue announcing her intention last week to file a zoning amendment to allow retail marijuana stores in the downtown area.
Donahue’s proposal remains in the drafting stage but she said her amendment would allow retail marijuana sales primarily in Ward 2 with a spillover into Ward 3 that would include popular business areas such as the downtown and The Tannery.
O’Connor Ives spoke out against retail marijuana sales in 2019 and remains just as adamant four years later.
“The public did speak squarely on this issue in 2019, and it’s not very often when the residents of Newburyport have the opportunity to participate in an up-or-down vote on whether or not they want something to happen in their community,” she said.
“The residents took the time to vote. That was their will,” O’Connor Ives added. “The majority of residents did not want pot shops in Newburyport, and now some councilors are completely disregarding the will of the voters and are wasting municipal time and energy on something that should never be on the top-priority list for the city right now.”
O’Connor Ives also took issue with Donahue’s proposed downtown locations such as The Tannery, which she deemed “offensive.”
“The downtown and The Tannery are where our youth hang out on early release days and after school. There are dance classes and toy stores and book stores and art classes at The Tannery and the community loves them,” she said. “So, why is this a good idea again? Because, the last time I checked, all the residents of the city utilize the downtown and The Tannery, not just Ward 2 residents. This makes no sense.”
The former Democratic state senator said she is not debating whether marijuana is safe for adults but noted that the idea of allowing marijuana purchases in areas where young people spend their time sends a mixed message.
“It isn’t fair for them to have to distinguish between adult consumption and whether or not it’s dangerous to use for someone with a developing brain,” she said.
Donahue said she is a longtime admirer of O’Connor Ives but countered her argument by saying marijuana businesses in the state face much stricter regulations than liquor stores and bars.
“The discreetness by nature in these business and their regulations doesn’t, in any way, become something that children would be exposed to should they directly walk past it. That cannot be said for outdoor dining, where alcohol is consumed freely in public,” she said. “There are no ads in the windows and no sightlines into the businesses for children to see what’s in there. You have to have your ID checked when you enter and when you are at the register.”
The City Council voted Monday to approve $200,000 to design a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St. At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel told The Daily News last week that the city could collect an estimated $150,000 a year from potential marijuana sales that could go toward the project.
But O’Connor Ives said NYS was established in the early 2000s to reduce high-risk behavior among local youths and was not moved by Vogel’s proposal.
“Councilor Vogel has the nerve to say the revenue from pot shops will be put toward the youth to keep them safe. Give me a break,” O’Connor Ives said. “We’ve seen these proposals before and it ends up being a loss for the city at the end of the day because all of the factors, whether it’s increased traffic or increased spending on public safety or the societal cost. The current proposal is just under $200,000. That’s a drop in the bucket.”
Vogel said the “save the children” argument doesn’t sit well with him.
“Marijuana is not a gateway drug and community host agreements are being challenged across the state because no community can provide proof of excessive or additional costs of having retail marijuana in their community,” he said. “That’s a red herring.”
Vogel agreed with O’Connor Ives that $150,000 or $200,000 is not much when it comes to a city’s budget.
“But if that $150,000 or $200,000 can go toward a bona fide home for NYS, why wouldn’t we use it?” he asked.
Donahue was scheduled to host an informational program featuring Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association President and CEO David O’Brien at the Senior/Community Center on Thursday night. She encouraged people to reach out to her on the issue directly at jdonahue@cityofnewburyport.com.
“I’m happy to have a conversation about what I am proposing,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.